‘A prime piece of property:’ Council President makes his case for relocating the Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new City Council President is making the relocation of the jail one of his top priorities.

The John E. Goode Pre-Trial Detention Facility was opened in 1991 as a way to address overcrowding in the seven jail facilities previously located throughout Duval County.

Now, more than 30 years later, City Council’s new President Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large) argues the jail has outlived its usefulness.

“And it’s an issue that has been debated in this community for five or ten years and just never seems to get any traction,” Salem said.

Salem plans to designate a five-member committee on the council to dig into the weeds and identify a long-term plan to relocate and replace the jail and the current JSO headquarters.

One possible location Salem suggested would be the prison farm property on Laney Road, which would provide ample space for future expansion.

It’s an option currently unavailable due to the vertical construction of the existing jail.

“Looking at not just the size today but what size do we need five, ten, fifteen years from now,” Salem said.

Salem hopes getting the jail out of downtown will encourage more development in the city’s urban core and create a safer environment.

“That’s a prime piece of property there that I think a lot of people would love to develop,” Salem said.

One of the biggest expected developments near the jail is, of course, the proposed stadium renovation and new entertainment district.

That will likely come with a large investment of city dollars.

While Salem doesn’t have an estimate on the cost of relocating the jail, he argued council can take up both projects simultaneously.

“Obviously we’ve got other big fish this year to fry with the Jaguars situation, but I’m hoping in the next two or three years we can really get serious about this,” said Salem.

Salem said he expects the committee to start its work in the coming months.

He told Action News Jax Mayor-elect Donna Deegan and Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters both support the effort.