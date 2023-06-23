Jacksonville Jaguars stadium could once again be known as ‘EverBank’

What’s old is new again -- the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home could once again bear the name “EverBank.”

A lawyer for TIAA Bank sent a letter to the Jacksonville mayor’s office and the Jaguars.

Everbank Stadium by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

The letter asks to change the stadium from TIAA Bank Field to EverBank Stadium.

In November, it was announced that TIAA Bank was being sold to new investors and would be renamed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Bank” famously was known as Alltel Stadium from 1997-2006.

In 2014, the Jaguars reached a 10-year naming rights deal with EverBank.

In 2016, TIAA announced plans to purchase EverBank Financial Corp. and it was renamed TIAA Bank after the sale closed in 2017.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The stadium, which was named EverBank Field at the time, became TIAA Bank Field officially in 2018.

Between naming rights deals, the venue was known as Jacksonville Municipal Stadium in 1995-96 and again from 2007-2010.

The question remains: who will pay to change all the signs? Action News Jax is working to get an answer on that.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.