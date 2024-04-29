Special Jacksonville City Council committee to examine Downtown Investment Authority’s effectiveness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The president of the Jacksonville City Council announced Monday the formation of a special committee, which will have two months to report back on the lack of progress in revitalizing downtown Jacksonville.

Council President Ron Salem, who is also the councilman for At-Large Group 2, said in a memo the progress of the Downtown Investment Authority “is at best, debatable,” over the past 14 years since its inception in 2012.

Action News Jax has previously told you about rising construction costs impacting several major downtown projects. Salem acknowledged this as one of the factors impacting projects but also said, “the things that the City does have control over, such as Downtown-dedicated resources, time and funds, should be examined.”

Salem said he wants the special committee to look at the following:

1. Examine the efficacy of the DIA with respect to Downtown. 2. To examine the efficacy of the DIA as a Community Redevelopment Agency in a Consolidated Government setting. 3. To examine and explore other jurisdictions that have had Downtown successes over the past 20 years and what their governmental structures are with respect to their Downtown governance. 4. Examine and explore what if any amendment, elimination, addition or modification should be considered for the benefit and governance of the City of Jacksonville’s Downtown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The City Council members who will take part in the committee include:

Council Member Kevin Carrico, Chair

Council Member Rory Diamond, Vice Chair

Council Member Joe Carlucci

Council Member Reggie Gaffney Jr.

Council Member Chris Miller

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Salem said in the memo he wants the committee to report its findings on or before June 30, 2024.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan issued the following statement on the committee’s formation:

“Growing our downtown is a top priority. Since I was first sworn into office, my administration has been working closely with the Downtown Investment Authority to evaluate its current challenges while also celebrating its successes. It is certainly within the purview of the City Council to examine this matter as well. This is an important conversation we should have as a community, and as mayor I will continue to emphasize the importance of creating a vibrant downtown for all our citizens to enjoy.”

Read Salem’s full memo on the formation of the special committee below:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.