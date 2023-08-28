Tropical Storm Idalia: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the Jacksonville area, the City of Jacksonville has provided residents with the following information as the city works with the Emergency Operations Center to get prepared for the storm:

A Local State of Emergency has been declared by Mayor Donna Deegan and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated Monday, August 28 at 8 AM.

A State of Emergency has been declared by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Currently, Idalia is anticipated to strengthen into a potential Category 3 Hurricane before making landfall around the Big Bend area.

There will be a potential for storm surge, localized flooding in vulnerable neighborhoods, and winds up to 58 MPH. Citizens are encouraged to review their emergency preparedness plans, and be prepared.

Government Offices will be closed to non-essential personnel Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

All Duval County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (August 29 – 31).

Curbside Garbage, Recycling, and Yard Waste collection will be suspended Wednesday, August 30. Make-up collections will occur Saturday, September 2.

Currently, no evacuations have been ordered. However the following six shelters will open Tuesday, August 29 at 12 PM:

The Legends Center - (5130 Soutel Dr.), open for general population. Chimney Lakes Elementary – (9353 Staples Mill Dr.), open for general population and pet-friendly. Landmark Middle - (101 Kernan Blvd), open for general population and pet-friendly. Atlantic Coast High - School (9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy), special needs only. Oceanway Elementary – (12555 Gillespie Ave.), open for general population. LaVilla School of the Arts - (501 N. Davis St.), open specifically for homeless individuals.

###

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS – Updated Monday August 28, 2023 at 12 PM

Governor DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for Duval and Surrounding Counties.

Mayor Donna Deegan has declared a Local State of Emergency.

Idalia is expected to strengthen and intensify as it passes over the Gulf of Mexico. It is anticipated to make landfall around the Big Bend area as a Potential Category 3 Hurricane.

There is an anticipated risk for high rip currents and the potential for substantial flooding in vulnerable neighborhoods along the St. Johns River and Atlantic Coast.

Have evacuations been ordered?

Currently, no evacuations have been ordered.

Evacuation zones can be viewed at http://www.coj.net/departments/fire-and-rescue/emergency-preparedness/get-prepared/evacuation-zones.aspx or on the JaxReady mobile app.

Is the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activated?

The EOC was activated Monday August 28, 2023 at 8 AM. It will remain active 24 hours a day through the duration of the storm.

What does a State of Emergency mean? A State of Emergency Declaration allows the City to more easily allocate dollars and resources to best protect lives and property.

What should citizens do to prepare for the storm? Stay informed and updated on storm progress via JaxReady.com, the JaxReady mobile app and local media channels. Take steps to prepare yourself and your property.

Find your evacuation zone and your flood zone (which are NOT the same) online at maps.coj.net

Secure anything outside that could blow into a building, window or storm system, including signs, garbage cans/lids, toys, etc.

Pick up any litter or loose yard debris around your home and secure it in a garbage bag or container.

Low-lying and tidally-influenced areas should expect and prepare for flood conditions.

Gas and service your vehicles.

Charge your cell phones and mobile devices.

Fill jugs and lidded containers with clean Jacksonville tap water.

Inspect and secure mobile home tie-downs.

Listen frequently to radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for status and forecasts of the storm’s progress.

Double check your emergency supply kit.

Review your emergency plan.

Does the City provide sandbags to prevent flooding? Sandbags are not provided by the City. Jacksonville is a geographically diverse city, covering 840 square miles. The City’s stormwater needs and population size are different from neighboring counties. Residents who believe sandbags are a necessity should consult with their local hardware store. In addition to sandbags, the City does not provide batteries, flashlights, radios, ice, first aid kits or canned goods. These are personal preparedness items that citizens are encouraged to acquire based on their anticipated needs.

Are schools closed?

All Duval County Public Schools will close Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (August 29 – 31).

Will government offices close?

All nonessential government offices will close Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30.

Will bridges close?

All bridges are open. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) works closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol to monitor wind conditions at area bridges. If winds exceed specified levels, FDOT will work with law enforcement to close affected bridges. Any bridge closures will be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.COJ.net) and the JaxReady mobile app.

Will garbage and recycling collection remain on schedule? Curbside garbage, recycling, bulk and yard waste collections will be suspended Wednesday, August 30.

Schedules will return to normal Thursday, August 31.

For those whose scheduled collection day is Wednesday, August 30, a make-up collection will take place Saturday, September 2.

What types of debris will be picked up by Solid Waste? All standard solid waste collection rules apply with a 5 cubic yard waste limit. Any changes or exceptions to these rules as result of the storm will be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.COJ.net) and the JaxReady mobile app.

Will emergency shelters be open?

Starting Tuesday, August 29, at 12 PM the following shelters will be open for anyone who needs shelter:

The Legends Center - (5130 Soutel Dr.), open for general population.

Chimney Lakes Elementary – (9353 Staples Mill Dr.), open for general population and pet-friendly.

Landmark Middle - (101 Kernan Blvd), open for general population and pet-friendly.

Atlantic Coast High - School (9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy), special needs only.

Oceanway Elementary – (12555 Gillespie Ave.), open for general population.

LaVilla School of the Arts - (501 N. Davis St.), open specifically for homeless individuals.

This information will also be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.COJ.net) and the JaxReady mobile app. For more information, call 630-CITY (2489).

Persons with special needs should contact 630-City for more information. Please note, a caregiver should accompany special needs citizens.

What should I bring to an emergency shelter?

The needs of individuals and families seeking shelter support will vary. BRING YOUR OWN snacks, water and bedding.

Additional suggested items include the following:

Photo Identification and important papers

Prescription medication

Special dietary and baby food

Flashlight and batteries

Folding chair

Personal care items such as toothpaste/toothbrush

Change of clothing

Cash (safely secured)

Quiet games or reading material

Prohibited Items

Weapons

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Reptiles and exotic animals

Special Needs Citizens

These citizens are encouraged to bring the following items:

A caregiver should accompany special needs citizens

Photo identification with current address

Important papers

All medications in original bottles

Any required medical support equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen, dressing, feeding equipment

Name and phone number of the physician, home health agency or hospital where you receive care

Special dietary needs

Water AND Snacks

Blanket(s) and pillow(s)

Cash – safely secured

Personal care items such as toothpaste/toothbrush

Change of clothing

Permitted Pets

Below is the list of animals permitted at designated pet-friendly shelters. Each family is authorized to bring up to three pets which include:

Dogs

Cats

Ferrets

Pocket pets (hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs)

Rabbits

Birds

NO REPTILES OR OTHER EXOTIC ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED IN SHELTERS.

All pets must have proof of vaccination and registration, be properly crated or caged and maintained by the owner. NO PETS MAY BE DROPPED OFF.

Although animals are kept separate from people, families must provide for their pets while at the shelter. The following supplies should be brought for each animal:

Pet Needs

Medications

Food and water

Food and water dishes

Plastic bags to dispose of waste

Kitty Litter and pan for cats

Current photo and id tags

Vaccination records

Pet beds, toys and grooming supplies

Sturdy leashes, harnesses, muzzle(s) and pet carrier(s)

Name and number of the animals’ veterinarian

What steps can citizens take to protect pets?

Bring your pets inside. They may be outside dogs/cats, but the conditions they may see during a strong storm are beyond their normal experience. They will be frightened as exposed to extreme weather and possible flying debris. Bring them in. If they cannot be allowed loose, use a crate. Crates give them their own secure space and keep them safe. Additionally, if in some unforeseen emergency you and they need rescuing, Emergency Personnel can more easily help you with contained, safe animals.

They may be outside dogs/cats, but the conditions they may see during a strong storm are beyond their normal experience. They will be frightened as exposed to extreme weather and possible flying debris. Bring them in. If they cannot be allowed loose, use a crate. Crates give them their own secure space and keep them safe. Additionally, if in some unforeseen emergency you and they need rescuing, Emergency Personnel can more easily help you with contained, safe animals. Do NOT set animals loose. They will not “be OK”.

They will not “be OK”. Gather information for evacuation, even if you don’t think you will have to evacuate. The easy way to do this is place copies of Vet records, shot records, ownership papers, any medication your pet needs, an extra collar and an extra leash in a gallon freezer bag. Use a permanent marker to place your name and the pet’s name on the bag. Then keep the bag near the pet so you can grab both and go if needed.

The easy way to do this is place copies of Vet records, shot records, ownership papers, any medication your pet needs, an extra collar and an extra leash in a gallon freezer bag. Use a permanent marker to place your name and the pet’s name on the bag. Then keep the bag near the pet so you can grab both and go if needed. Have three to four days of pet food on hand. We do not expect a major problem, but better you buy pet food now than have to wait in line later.

We do not expect a major problem, but better you buy pet food now than have to wait in line later. Have a gallon of bottled water per day on hand for your pets, especially if evacuating. Sudden changes in water supply coupled with stress can upset their digestive systems. Enough said.

Sudden changes in water supply coupled with stress can upset their digestive systems. Enough said. Understand that at pet friendly shelters, you will be responsible for the care of your dog. Please be prepared to do so if you utilize a shelter for you and your pets.

Who do I call if my lights are out? Power outages are likely with this storm. JEA will work to restore power when it is safe to do so. Electrical outages and service issues can be reported to JEA at (904) 665-6000 or online at JEA.com.

What should citizens do if they approach a malfunctioning or out-of-service traffic light?

Drivers should treat malfunctioning or out-of-service traffic lights as 4-way stops.

What should citizens do if they encounter price gouging?

Citizens should call Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations via the No Scam app or online at: http://myfloridalegal.com.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS City of Jacksonville - 904-630-CITY (2489)

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - 904-630-0500

Florida Department of Transportation - 904-360-5457

JEA - 904-665-6000

Northeast Florida Red Cross - 904-358-8091

Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA) - 904-630-3100

Traffic Information - 511

United Way of Northeast Florida - 211

Florida Emergency Information Hotline - 1-800-342-3557

Salvation Army - 904-356-8641

National Weather Service Jacksonville - 904-741-4311

Duval County Public Schools - 904-390-2000

Jacksonville Public Library - 904- 630-1994

OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Twitter

Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) - https://twitter.com/MayorDeegan

City of Jacksonville (@CityOfJax) - https://twitter.com/cityofjax

JaxReady (@JaxReady) - https://twitter.com/jaxready

Facebook - City of Jacksonville - https://www.facebook.com/CityofJax

Youtube - City of Jacksonville - https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofjacksonville

LinkedIn - City of Jacksonville - https://www.linkedin.com/company/city-of-jacksonville

Instagram - City of Jacksonville (@CityOfJax) - https://www.instagram.com/cityofjax/

For more information visit http://www.coj.net/departments/public-affairs/social-media.aspx.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.