UNF and Fullstack Academy partnering to offer ‘AI Bootcamp’ classes for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — University of North Florida is providing “bootcamp” classes for students to build their skills in the growing field of AI.

According to the UNF website, the school is offering two classes for the six-month program: AI & Machine Learning and DevOps. The school explains that both skills are in high demand right now with the rise of AI, so the classes are meant to help students prepare for the growing market.

UNF is partnering with Fullstack Academy to launch this new program, and the entire course can be taken online. UNF and Fullstack Academy are also offering up to $1,500 in potential scholarships to students that apply.

Interested parties need to apply by Sept. 5 to participate in this session. Classes start Sept. 11.

For more information on how to apply, visit “AI Bootcamp” page on the UNF website.

