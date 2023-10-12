Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36M, sold at Jacksonville Publix in August is still unclaimed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36 million that was sold in Jacksonville in August has not yet been claimed.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, under the “winner” information for the ticket, it says “Unclaimed at this time.”

The ticket was sold at Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The winning numbers in that Aug. 15 drawing were 18-39-42-57-63 and the Mega Ball number was 7.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

This means the prize would need to be claimed by the end of the week, as the 60-day mark from the drawing is Sunday, Oct. 14.

This ticket was sold just one week after a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold at Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday that the winner of that jackpot is a local man.

