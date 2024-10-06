Duval supervisor of elections urging voter registration ahead of Monday deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Karen Johnson has been voting for 30 years and she’s urging others to do the same.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We do have to protect democracy and the first line of democracy is your right to vote,” Johnson told Action News Jax Sunday morning.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote in November’s election and Jerry Holland - the Supervisor of Elections for Duval County – told Action News Jax Sunday morning he’s already seen an uptick is registrations.

“The presidential election is the Super Bowl of all elections when it comes to turnout, desire to participate,” said Holland.

While each ballot cast goes towards deciding the future leader of our country for the next four years, it’s also a chance to vote on issues right here at home in “the sunshine state.”

“One of them is to be able to use marijuana for personal use as well as the other one is on abortions, changing the six-week abortion to one of viability, all these are important issues touching the hearts of a lot of people,” reminded Holland.

READ: Duval County begins mailing over 61,000 vote-by-mail ballots for November General Election

Johnson added this is the time for people to be part of the change they want to see – and that every vote counts.

“We do have an opinion in this country, we do have a voice in this country, so people need to understand that is a very important reason [to vote],” Johnson said. “Even if you don’t agree with either candidate, cast a vote.”

Those looking to register to vote can do so at their local tax collector or DMV office, or by visiting the link here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.