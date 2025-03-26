Early voting begins in St. Johns County for special election

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the Jan. 28 Congressional District 6 special election starts on Saturday.

You can vote Jan. 18 through Jan. 25. Polls will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eligible Republican and Democratic voters in Congressional District 6 can vote at two locations:

Supervisor of Elections Office: 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, St. Augustine, FL 32095 Southeast Branch Library: 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086

To see if you’re eligible to vote, use the Congressional District 6 Address Search Tool.

