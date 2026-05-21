Eartha’s Farm & Market launches Grow & Nourish Program to combat food insecurity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eartha’s Farm & Market, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, has launched the Grow & Nourish Program to address food insecurity and improve community health in Northwest Jacksonville.

The community health and nutrition initiative will hold its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Saturday, May 23, at Eartha’s Farm & Market.

The Grow & Nourish Program is designed to serve families in Northwest Jacksonville, an area where residents encounter barriers to affordable, healthy food.

This community-driven initiative aims to combat food insecurity, nutrition-related illnesses and health disparities that affect vulnerable populations by offering agriculture, nutrition education, culinary demonstrations, community gardening and wellness outreach.

The program reflects a commitment to health equity and provides residents with practical skills for personal wellness, family stability and economic mobility.

The program equips residents with knowledge and resources to live healthier lives. It encourages healthy eating habits, increases fruit and vegetable consumption, and works to reduce risk factors associated with chronic diseases.

The initiative also aims to strengthen community engagement around wellness and prevention. Ju’Coby Pittman, CEO and President of the Clara White Mission, emphasized the foundational aspects of the program. “Food is medicine, education is empowerment and community is the foundation of lasting change,” Pittman said.

“The Grow & Nourish Program is more than a garden or a nutrition initiative, it is an investment in healthier families, stronger neighborhoods and brighter futures. By connecting residents to fresh food, healthy cooking practices and agricultural education, we are helping cultivate a healthier Jacksonville one family at a time.”Eartha Director Sarah Salvatore’s Farm & Market highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“Through partnerships and community collaboration, we can address the root causes of poor health outcomes while ensuring residents have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive,” Salvatore said. “Grow & Nourish creates hands-on opportunities for families to learn where food comes from, how to prepare nutritious meals and how healthy choices can transform lives.”

The grand opening celebration will also feature remarks from Dr. Antonio Nichols, Health Officer and Administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Duval County and Michael Searcy, board chairman.

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