Easter morning fire displaces family, damages neighbor’s home on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family on Jacksonville’s Southside is rebuilding their lives after an Easter Sunday fire ripped through their home, leaving them displaced and damaging a neighbor’s property.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the Holiday Hill neighborhood on Spicewood Drive. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed everyone inside the home made it out safely. Four adults, two children, and two dogs are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

Neighbors described waking up to what sounded like explosions. One resident, who asked not to be identified, said the noise came from tanks in the garage that looked like fire extinguishers, which she believes combusted when the fire reached them. “It was hot. It was ashes. And again, the pop and the pop and the pop, it was just like explosions. Really what it sounded like. It was just like a bunch of explosions,” she said.

The fire also affected the house next door. The homeowner told Action News Jax that his meter and electrical feed were damaged, leaving his home without power. Repairs could take more than a week, and that side of his house will need to be gutted before wiring can be replaced.

One of the adults who lived in the burned home believes the fire may have started electrically, possibly from the dryer, though Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is still investigating the exact cause.

Fire investigators continue working to determine how the fire began as the displaced family starts rebuilding their home and their lives.

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