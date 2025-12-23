ECHL players union set to strike Friday, work stoppage imminent without new CBA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Professional Hockey Players’ Association, which includes the Jacksonville Icemen, said Monday that it has informed the ECHL of a pending strike that could start Friday.

The ECHL, is one of North America’s larger minor hockey leagues. The players’ association, its union, has authorized the strike which was approved by the players last week, the association stated in a news release on its website.

“We have been bargaining since January 2025, and find ourselves unable to secure a new collective agreement due to the league’s ongoing unfair labor practices, which have undermined the bargaining process,” the players’ association stated in the news release.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expired in June.

The pending strike would result in a work stoppage as the union seeks to “protect the integrity of the bargaining process” in what it alleges are “ongoing unfair labor practices” by the ECHL.

The Jacksonville Icemen currently have a .500 record at 13-13. Its next games are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against the 11-10 Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

