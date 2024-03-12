‘Embarrassed, ashamed:’ Former Jaguars employee who stole $22M addresses judge before sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former Jaguars employee who stole $22 million from the team was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a crime prosecutors said was driven by greed. The judge also ordered him to pay more than $21 million back to the team.

Amit Patel used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle of private jets, golf memorabilia, and sports betting. Patel now has three months to turn him into U.S. Marshals.

“We’re pleased with today’s results and remain committed to investigating those who seek to defraud the public in the business community,” Assistant United States Attorney Michael Coolican for the Middle District of Florida, said.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud. Over the past three years, Patel used a Jags’ virtual credit card account in his name to spend $20 million on sports betting, tens of thousands at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, and a private jet.

During Tuesday’s sentencing, the Jags’ Chief Legal Officer told the judge before sentencing, “We gave him his dream job...he was our teammate and he betrayed us.”

Megha Parekh went on to say, “We are proud of our employees for how they weathered the mess, but make no mistake he broke our hearts.”

Patel also spoke before the judge handed down his sentence. “I stand before you embarrassed, ashamed, and disappointed by my actions,” he said. “When I was employed by the Jags, I was overjoyed. It was my dream job...I’m still in disbelief that I violated my coworkers’ trust in me.”

Patel went on to say, “It is difficult to apologize to the people I know I hurt...but I can never truly convey how sorry I am.”

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant asked the 31-year-old if he had anything he wanted to tell his former colleagues outside the courthouse Tuesday. He did not answer.

In the courtroom though, he did point to years of gambling. “It snowballed into something so big...my only thought was I could gamble my way out of it.”

It’s one reason the defense argued a 7-year sentence, which is what the prosecution recommended, would be too harsh.

“From our perspective, this case is about theft,” Coolican said. “I think it was a fair and just outcome.”

Patel was also sentenced to three years probation after he served his sentence. The judge also ordered him to attend gamblers anonymous meetings and he can’t open new lines of credit.

