Empty Bowls event coming to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The Art House in St. Augustine will be hosting the Empty Bowls event, raising funds to support EPIC-CURE and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 16 at the Art House from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Guests in attendance will select from a variety of locally-made ceramic bowls, which will then be filled with a meal prepared by two local chefs, Chef Gaston Buschiazzo of Buena Onda Cafe and Chef Barry Honan of Lotus Noodle Bar.

Tickets for the event will be priced at $65 and can be purchased HERE.

