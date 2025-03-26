Endangered right whales spotted in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Just two days before the new year, two right whales were spotted off a research reserve in Ponte Vedra Beach. Florida Fish and Wildlife says the whales’ mothers have been in the area for about a month.

Scientist say right whales are critically endangered. There are only about 70 in the world that are capable of giving birth. FWC wants to remind boaters to be cautious and report any whale sightings.

Right whales Two endangered right whales were spotted Dec. 30, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach. (Florida Fish and Wildlife)

