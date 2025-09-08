Kingsland Police: Couple accused of charging customers for false pet remains arrested in Louisiana

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Kingsland Police Department has announced the arrest of Nader and Amanda Rayan in connection with an investigation into Compassionate Care Crematory Services.

Action News Jax told you last week when the Rayans were first arrested, then released on bond. We told you that the Rayans are accused of charging customers for false pet remains.

There was an active scene of Kingsland Police officers digging into the land behind the business on Thursday, and the Kingsland Police confirmed that an investigation was ongoing.

The Rayans were taken into custody on Saturday, after their vehicle was located and stopped by the Kenner Police Department in Kenner, Louisiana.

KPD said the Rayans face multiple charges related to their alleged mistreatment of animals and exploitation of grieving families.

“This case is among the most disturbing I have encountered in my law enforcement career,” KPD Chief of Police Rick M. Evans said in a news release. “To mistreat animals and exploit grieving families during their time of sorrow is unconscionable.”

Following the issuance of a BOLO containing personal identifiers and vehicle descriptions of the suspects, the Rayans were apprehended without incident.

The investigation into Compassionate Care Crematory Services remains ongoing, with the Rayans awaiting extradition to Camden County, Georgia.

