Environmental Defense Fund suing EPA over rollback of endangerment finding

The nonprofit, Environmental Defense Fund, announced it’s filing a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency following last month’s decision to roll back the Obama-era endangerment finding.

“The endangerment finding is a bedrock foundational principle that, essentially, resulted in the EPA’s responsibility to control and regulate climate emissions, meaning climate pollution like methane and carbon that are trapping solar rays in our atmosphere and turbo-charging extreme weather,” said EDF Vice President and Co-Founder of Moms Clean Air Force Dr. Dominique Browning. “Without the endangerment finding, the EPA has no responsibility to control climate pollution, and that’s what the EPA is trying to do. Get rid of that responsibility.”

Dr. Browning calls the rollback illegal. “The rollback was not based on sound science at all. There’s no remote possibility that climate change is not happening. It was not based on public health, and the mission of the EPA is literally to protect human health and the environment. Nothing about the rollback protects human health; in fact, quite the opposite, it endangers human health.”

You can learn more about EDF’s lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as more information on Moms Clean Air Force, in the full interview with Dr. Browning.

