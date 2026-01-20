EXCLUSIVE: Beach Boys singer Mike Love talks White House calls, Brian Wilson ahead of upcoming show

PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Legendary rock band The Beach Boys will be coming to Ponte Vedra at the end of January. The band will be performing two shows at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on January 26. I got the chance to sit down with singer Mike Love ahead of the upcoming show to talk about receiving a call from the White House, being named an influence to bands, and remembering his late cousin and bandmate Brian Wilson.

“There was some concerts we did in Washington, D.C. starting in 1979. A free concert for the people, to celebrate July 4th, ”says Love, reflecting on one of his memorable shows. “At one point in time, James Watt, who was Secretary of Interior under [Ronald] Reagan, said rock music was inappropriate for July 4th, and I thought he was out of his mind because rock music [...] is innately American. Actually, Nancy Reagan called me to apologize for what James Watt said. I said ‘What’s that, Mrs. Reagan?’ She said ‘Well, James Watt said that The Beach Boys were fans of the Reagans. What I said was, Ronnie and I were always fans of The Beach Boys.’ So that was sweet of her.”

You can hear Mike Love tell some of his favorite memories with Brian Wilson and what it’s like to be called an influence for bands in the full interview.

Tickets for The Beach Boys at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall are on sale now.

