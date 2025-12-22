EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Rodney Perry reflects on multi-decade career ahead of Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Actor and comedian Rodney Perry is coming to Jacksonville at the start of the new year. The former co-host of “The Mo’Nique Show” will be performing at The Comedy Zone on January 2-3. I got the chance to chat with the stand-up comic ahead of his Jacksonville shows to reflect on his multi-decade career, recovering from his stroke, and his advice for aspiring comics.

In his 30 years of doing stand-up comedy, Perry says he only quit once. “I was stationed in my first duty station in New Orleans, Louisiana.[...] So I go do a gong show[...] I get gonged, ferociously gonged. Two days later, I meet Harry [Ratchford], and I encouraged him to get on stage. And he and I started a comedy career that would span another 25-30 years,” says Perry. “He was so funny to me, and I was trying to tell him that I used to be a comedian and that he should try it. He said I’m not going to do it without you, so we became a comedy team for the first decade.”

You can hear more about Perry’s recovery from a stroke that he suffered while touring, and his time in the Navy, in the full interview.

Tickets for Rodney Perry are on sale now.

