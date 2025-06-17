EXCLUSIVE: Heart’s Nancy Wilson talks recovering stolen guitar, touring ahead of St. Augustine show

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Heart will be performing at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on June 24. Guitarist Nancy Wilson talked with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of the band’s St. Augustine show to discuss getting back to her stolen custom guitar, touring, and her new management company Roadcase.

“I was so happy to see that guy when I got him back,” says Wilson on recovering her custom hand-painted Telecaster guitar that was stolen in New Jersey. Paul Moak’s 1966 Gibson mandolin was also stolen that same night. “It’s really hard to, you know, feel ripped off about something that is so personal to a musician as, you know a custom-made instrument that’s made exclusively for me by my guitar tech guy and his wife who painted the headstock and everything. So, you know, when good karma comes back, you know, it’s a great story to tell because there’s so much about things these days that are so hard and so scary and so negative. It’s just wonderful when a good small, personal local news story like ours comes to a positive conclusion.”

Wilson says she felt violated after her guitar was stolen, but praised the work of the police in New Jersey for getting her custom guitar back. “The police force in New Jersey was really on their game. I can’t believe they followed through so much, and we’re going to send them pictures of us with the recovered guitars and we’re going to send them gifts tomorrow for finding the mandolin too.”

Tickets are on sale now for the band’s performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Check out the full interview with Nancy Wilson for her thoughts on touring and what made her want to create her new management company.

