EXCLUSIVE: Lynyrd Skynyrd talks “Rockin’ for a Cure” event, playing through pain ahead of Sat. show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Fans of Jacksonville’s own Lynyrd Skynyrd will have multiple chances to see them in person.

Singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Rickey Medlocke will be at Porsche Jacksonville on Atlantic Boulevard for “Rockin’ for a Cure” for Cavernous Malformation research on Wednesday, November 5. The two will also be at the Total Wine on Town Center Parkway to sign their Hell House whiskey and the new Jacksonville-exclusive Peach Home Alabama on Friday, November 7. Then, to wrap up the week, the band will be performing at Daily’s Place this Saturday for “Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White, and Blue.” Van Zant and Medlocke sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of this week’s events to talk about what cavernous malformation is, the worst pain they had to play through, and their love for action movies.

Van Zant’s daughter, Taylor, says she was diagnosed with cavernous malformation after she suffered a brain hemorrhage. “It’s a rare disease that can affect your brain, brain stem, or spinal cord, and it affects the capillaries in your brain,” Taylor adds that some of the complications with the disease include seizures, strokes, or neurological deficits.

You can hear about the worst injury Johnny and Rickey had to play through, playing Simple Man with Shinedown, and the band’s love for action movies in the full interview.

Tickets for “Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White, and Blue” are on sale now.

You can hear more interviews in the Chase Chats section.

