EXCLUSIVE: New Sporting JAX coach Liam Fox talks coaching style, Jacksonville job, and season goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Earlier this week, Sporting Club Jacksonville announced Liam Fox will be the first head coach for the men’s team. Fox previously coached for Heart of Midlothian F.C. and Dundee United F.C. in the Scottish Premiership league. Fox sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to talk about his coaching style, what made the Jacksonville job appealing, and his proudest moment so far in his career.

“Well, first of all, it’s a real privilege and a real honor to be asked to be the head coach of Sporting JAX. The uniqueness of the project and being able to come in and build an environment and culture from, really from day one, from almost ground zero was hugely appealing, and it’s nothing you could sort of do back in the U.K.,” says the new head coach on what stood out on the Jacksonville job. “I think the second thing which is worth mentioning is the people that are here and the amount of work that’s gone into getting Sporting JAX to this point. Steve Livingstone and Mark Warburton, as well, two really, really top-class individuals, so once the opportunity was presented to me, it was an absolute no-brainer and I’m really looking forward to what will hopefully be exciting times ahead.”

You can hear more about Liam’s coaching style and what it’s like to build a roster from the ground up in the full interview.

The Sporting JAX men’s team will kick off its inaugural season in the USL Championship league in March 2026.

