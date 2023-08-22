Exclusive: Social media picture of young man illegally holding baby dolphin sparks controversy

NASSAU SOUND, Fla. — A photograph shared on Instagram over the weekend has ignited a wave of criticism and concern online. The image depicts a young angler holding up a young juvenile dolphin, sparking outrage due to the legal restrictions surrounding the interaction with marine mammals.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an exclusive interview with Action News JAX reporter Annette Gutierrez, the man in the controversial image, who wished to remain anonymous, shed light on the circumstances that led to the photograph and the ensuing social media frenzy.

The picture in question was taken at Nassau Sound in Florida on a fishing outing with friends. The young man recounted the discovery that led to the photograph:

“We couldn’t tell what it was, but it was rolling around in the surf, like in the wash. A closer look revealed a juvenile bottlenose dolphin. We tried to see if it was still alive, or if we could revive it. There was nothing we could do,” the young angler told Action News Jax.

Then, the group snapped a picture holding the animal and posted it online.

While the caption says “Gotta do what you gotta do to catch a fish,” the individual emphasized that despite the caption’s suggestion that he had “caught” the dolphin, he did not actively capture it.

He clarified, stating “Yes, I did pick it up out of the water. But that was me proclaiming that I caught it. And I did not catch it. We found the dolphin dead on the shore.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The young man stated that he put the dolphin back where he found it, saying he didn’t realize the gravity of his actions until after he had posted the image online, which led to severe backlash.

“There were definitely people sending me death threats on social media. So how did that make you feel? It made me a lot more aware of the situation, the seriousness of it.”

Now, he wants to publically apologize.

“I’m sorry. And I didn’t. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. And I did not hurt the dolphin. I wasn’t aware that I wasn’t supposed to touch it. And I would never do it again.”

Following the incident, the man reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, who informed him of their intent to investigate the situation.

The act of attempting to feed or harass wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Violators can face fines of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail for violators.

In light of this controversy, the public is reminded to report any injured or deceased marine animals to NOAA Fisheries’ hotline at (877) WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.