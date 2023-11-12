Experience the magic of Night of Lights with Seaside Adventures

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The annual Nights of Lights celebration is set to illuminate the historic city of St. Augustine, turning it into an enchanting wonderland from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, January 28, 2024.

This year, Seaside Adventures, the open-air adventure vehicle rental company, invites locals and visitors alike to witness the sparkling lights in a unique and family-friendly way.

Founded in 2020 by the husband-and-wife team of Tommy and Crystal Horton, Seaside Adventures has become synonymous with exploring downtown St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach in style.

Renowned for their Slingshot and MOKE vehicle rentals, the family-owned business, awarded the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award in 2022, is now introducing its latest addition – the Arcimoto Electric Vehicle.

This three-wheeled, open-air, and doorless driving experience is not only safe but also an environmentally-friendly transportation option blending the advantages of a motorcycle and a compact car.

Seaside Adventures is offering a special Nights of Lights Photography Tour this holiday season. Participants can bask in the magical glow of downtown St. Augustine from the comfort of the Christmas Car, a MOKE all-electric recreational convertible accommodating four riders. Skilled photographers will capture groups at iconic landmarks, and reservations for this festive experience can be made online.

For those preferring to explore on foot, Seaside Adventures welcomes visitors to their shop for free cocoa, coffee, and cookies throughout the Nights of Lights season. Conveniently located paid parking is available, and the company provides transportation closer to downtown’s festivities.

Seaside Adventures boasts a diverse rental fleet, including two- and four-seater Slingshots – three-wheeled, open-air autocycles ideal for sightseeing. Additional options encompass more MOKE vehicles, SandSurfer Electric Skateboards (perfect for beach outings), and trusty bicycles for those seeking a classic ride.

Whether cruising the cobblestone streets or strolling through the enchanting lights, Seaside Adventures offers a variety of ways to experience the holiday magic in St. Augustine.

