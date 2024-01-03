JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Art Walk is coming back to Downtown Jax. Explore Downtown Jacksonville’s arts and culture scene tonight, Wednesday, January 3 from 5-9 p.m.
Attendees can stroll the streets of Downtown Jax and enjoy live music while shopping with local artis and vendors. Don’t forget to check out participating galleries and businesses along the way.
Participating businesses and galleries:
- James Weldon Johnson Park,
- Bellwether
- Bold City Brewery
- Chamblin’s Uptown
- CX904
- Dos Gatos
- IndulgencesouthernBistro
- Jacksonville Public Library
- MOCA Jacksonville
- Myth Nightclub & Element Bistro
- The Lyricist LIVE
- Ruby Beach Brewing
- Southlight Gallery
- Super Food and Brew
- St. John’s Cathedral
- Sweet Pete’s Candy
- Visit Jacksonville
- The Volstead
- Wolf & Cub
- Women at Werk
