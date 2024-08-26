Families invited to see ‘Screenagers’ to help guide young people growing up in the digital age

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Raising kids in this digital age has opened up a new set of challenges that past generations have not had to navigate.

Drug Free Duval, Community Coalition Alliance, the City of Jacksonville, and Duval County Public Schools are coming together to offer parents, grandparents, caregivers, coaches, and teachers some insight with an upcoming showing of the film “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age.”

The groups will be showing the movie Wednesday at the Wolfson High School Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served.

After the movie, a panel discussion talking about “the impacts of technology on our youth,” will be held, Drug Free Duval said in a Facebook post.

Attendees will also receive “valuable resources and skills to help all of us navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape,” the post said.

The event is free to attend but participants are asked to register ahead of time. Click here to do that.

Other screenings will also take place at the following locations and dates:

Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 10

Duncan U. Fletcher High School Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 18

Click here for more information on the future screenings of “Screenagers.”

