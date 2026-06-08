Family fun alert: Drive-in movies in Clay County every Friday in June

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Looking for some family fun in Clay County? How about a drive-in movie?

Every Friday in June, movies will be shown at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Here’s the lineup:

June 12 - Zootopia

June 19 - How To Train Your Dragon

June 26 - Jurassic World: Rebirth

The movies start at 8:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

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