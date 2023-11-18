Family movie night ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ presented by Fun 4 First Coast Kids tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, in collaboration with Fun 4 First Coast Kids, gears up for the next Family Movie Night at 121 Financial Ballpark tonight at 6:00 p.m.

The featured film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” promises an evening of entertainment for all ages, with admission set at an affordable $1 per person.

The event, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, opens its gates at 5:00 p.m., inviting families to partake in pre-movie festivities.

Kids can enjoy face painting and inflatable fun in the Kid Zone, with an unlimited wristband for Kids Zone inflatables available for just $5. Concession stands and the VyStar Souvenir Store will be open to cater to attendees’ needs.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets for comfortable seating on the field. While chairs won’t be permitted on the field, those who prefer a seat during the movie can find accommodation in the ballpark seating bowl.

Complimentary parking for the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Family Movie Night will be available in Lot P. To secure a spot at the event, interested attendees can RSVP through the Jumbo Shrimp’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Family Movie Night Facebook event.

This cashless event aims to streamline the fan experience, and for those carrying cash, a convenient solution awaits.

121 Financial Ballpark introduces Reverse ATM Technology, enabling easy and secure cash deposits, with the machine situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, known for offering affordable family fun, invites all to join this cinematic celebration. To explore ticket options and group packages, enthusiasts can contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or visit www.jaxshrimp.com.

