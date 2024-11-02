Farm Share to receive generous donation from Publix Super Markets Charities

MIAMI, Fla. — Farm Share, Flordias largest foodbank and leading food non-profit announced a generous $190,000 donation from Publix Super Markets Charities.

The donation will fund the purchase of a new refrigerated truck for Farm Share, enabling the organization to broaden its ability to deliver fresh and nutritious meals to homebound individuals as well as to communities that are not within reach of standard delivery vehicles.

The donation came amid Farm Share’s ongoing efforts to provide essential items to Floridians affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

