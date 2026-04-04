Fatal crash closes all eastbound lanes of 103rd Street at Batley Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced all eastbound lanes of 103rd Street closed at Bratley Road Friday night due to a traffic crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol has reported that the crash is fatal.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that they responded and remain on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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