Fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 and Lem Turner Road leaves one dead and another critical

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 in Duval County, Florida, has claimed the life of the driver and left a passenger in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the official press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 5:50 p.m., the driver of Vehicle #1, a 39-year-old male, was traveling southbound on I-95 during rainy conditions when, for reasons yet to be determined, he lost control of the motorcycle. The driver was unable to regain control of the vehicle, leading to the devastating crash.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately, and both the driver and the passenger, a 24-year-old female were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Tragically, the driver of Vehicle #1 succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The FHP has not yet released the identities of either the deceased driver or the critically injured passenger.

Authorities urge all drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed while passing through the area to ensure the safety of both the investigation team and passing motorists.

Further updates on their conditions and any potential factors contributing to the crash will be released pending the ongoing investigation.

This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safe driving practices, especially during adverse weather conditions. Motorists are encouraged to be cautious, avoid speeding, and remain vigilant on the road at all times to prevent similar accidents from occurring.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop G office to assist in the ongoing investigation.

