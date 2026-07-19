Father, son arrested in Putnam County on child sex offense charges

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A father and son were arrested this month after detectives said they found child sexual abuse material on the son’s cellphone, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that child abuse material had been viewed on a computer associated with Dillan Coston, 27.

The tip led to an early morning search warrant executed around 5 a.m. July 9 at a Crescent City residence occupied by Dillan Coston and his father, Gary Coston, 49, a registered sex predator.

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The sheriff’s office said Gary Coston was not at the home when the search began, in violation of the terms of his probation. He arrived at the residence while detectives were still on scene. Investigators also determined he had a social media account that had not been reported in his Florida Department of Law Enforcement sexual predator packet.

Inside the home, detectives located Dillan Coston and seized his cellphone, anticipating it would contain additional evidence. A forensic download reviewed by detectives July 14 turned up hundreds of files depicting children — ranging from babies and toddlers to those close to adult age — in various sex acts or nude, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives also said they found an AI chat discussion on the phone in which Dillan Coston asked how someone could be charged with a crime by TV personality Chris Hansen if no minor was actually involved. Hansen previously hosted “To Catch a Predator” and continues similar work online.

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Dillan Coston was initially charged July 9 with possession of a sexual performance by a child and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. On July 17, he was additionally charged with 10 counts of possession of 10 or more images of child pornography. He remains in the Putnam County Jail on $305,000 bond.

Gary Coston’s original sex offense charge — attempted capital sexual battery — stemmed from a 2005 case in Clay County. He was arrested July 9 on charges of violating probation and failing to report an email address or internet identifier. He remains in the Putnam County Jail without bond.

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