Jacksonville police seize 4.3 kilograms of fentanyl, enough for 215,000 lethal doses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seized 4.3 kilograms of fentanyl on Friday, July 10, an amount officials say could produce 215,000 lethal doses.

Narcotics Unit detectives arrested 49-year-old Alejandro Villasana, who authorities said flew from Chicago to Jacksonville to deliver the drugs to 36-year-old Javaris Williams. Both men face multiple criminal charges, according to JSO.

Investigators also seized a firearm and more than $60,000 in cash during the operation.

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While the arrests took only minutes, JSO said the case was the result of months of work by its Major Case, Mid-Level and Street Level Narcotics teams, along with its Overdose Death team.

Officials said the amount of fentanyl seized could be lethal to everyone in the city’s downtown ballpark and arena eight times over.

“This is a significant win in our fight against Fentanyl,” JSO said in a statement. “It’s almost a quarter of a million deadly doses removed from our streets.”

The agency said it will continue targeting fentanyl trafficking in the city and is asking the public to report suspected drug activity by calling 904-630-0500.

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