FBI encourages career growth through ‘Forge Your Path’ program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is encouraging residents to explore career opportunities with the agency through its “Forge Your Path” initiative.

According to the FBI Jacksonville, the FBI offers unparalleled experiences, training, leadership development, and career growth for those interested in law enforcement and public service.

To apply, click here.

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