FCC announces plans to provide support for Milton survivors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has taken swift action to assist those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

On Friday, October 11, the FCC voted to provide a 6 month waiver for discounted phone & broadband services through its Lifeline program for all qualifying consumers. This vote for these services extends to future storm victims as well.

The FCC’s Lifeline program offers qualifying low-income consumers discounted rates on services, receiving up to a $9.25 discount on broadband internet and a $5.25 discount on phone services with bundled opportunities as well.

The waiver allows households to enter the Lifeline program if they are receiving individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individuals and Households Program (IHP) as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Milton.

Click HERE to learn more about the Lifeline program and how to register under it.

