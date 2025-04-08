Marijuana, other THC products may pose heart hazard, research shows

Is marijuana bad for your heart? New studies found growing evidence of a link between cannabis use and a higher risk of heart problems, including stroke and heart attacks.

Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, spoke with a grieving mother who believes her 25-year-old son’s death from heart disease was caused by Delta-8 gummies.

“That was my baby. That was my friend,” said Gladys Johnson.

She is heartbroken over the sudden death of her son, Darrell Johnson. She said he worked at Delta Air Lines as a baggage handler and was a healthy young man who liked to work out.

On March 10, 2024, he and his girlfriend bought several packages of 500-milligram THC gummies. He collapsed not long after eating them.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors, Darrell died at the hospital.

“I’m forever going through the moment losing my baby brother,” said Darrell’s older brother, Travell Johnson.

According to the autopsy, Darrell died of atheroschlerotic cardiovascular disease caused by plaque buildup in the arteries.

A toxicology report shows he had Delta-8 THC in his system. Although the autopsy report mentions the presence of marijuana metabolites, it does not blame them for Darrell’s death.

“If he knew that would have caused his heart to pump fast, he would have never messed with that stuff,” said Travell Johnson.

Cardiologists like Dr. Pradyumna “Prad” Tummala said evidence is growing that THC in marijuana, Delta-8 and Delta-9 can cause heart problems in some people.

“We really in the past decade have had some good studies that linked the use of marijuana, THC to more heart-related events including heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, irregular heartbeat,” said Dr. Tummala.

A study published in February 2024 by the American Heart Association reports that “using marijuana resulted in a 36% higher combined odds of coronary heart disease, heart attack or stroke.”

Researchers said THC can inflame arteries and tissues, increasing the heart rate and blood pressure.

“The American Heart Association has data showing since legalization we have had more incidents of heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation and strokes,” said Dr. Tummala.

The gummies Darrell bought are legal in Georgia as long as they contain 0.3% or less THC. The Executive Director of the Georgia Poison Center is sounding the alarm.

It received more than 1,000 calls in the last four years related to marijuana induced illness, half concerning children.

“We have cases where kids have gotten dizzy or drowsy. They’ve fallen, hit their head on a table,” said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, the Executive Director of the Georgia Poison Center.

He is pushing Georgia lawmakers to close loopholes in state laws on Delta products.

He said manufacturers can fortify hemp to make it more potent like marijuana.

“There are chemicals that are added to hemp to make it into these products like Delta-8 and Delta-9. So, it’s not naturally occurring. These are synthetically produced. And that’s what we want to shut down,” said Dr. Lopez.

Currently, there is no FDA regulation, oversight or quality control of these THC products.

A new Georgia law passed in 2024 requires stores to have proof their products were tested.

But Gladys Johnson wants more to be done to prevent tragedies like the death of her son.

“Somebody else going to die. I’m gonna try to save somebody else,” she said.

Dr. Tummala said he would discourage patients who have a history of heart disease from using marijuana and other THC products.

He said people who use marijuana or CBD for conditions such as seizures and pain control should talk to their doctor to weigh the risks versus the benefits.

*WSB-TV Atlanta contributed to this report.

