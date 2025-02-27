FDLE said missing, unsecured evidence in now-disbanded Starke PD was due to ‘insufficient training’

STARKE, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained a copy of the state’s criminal probe into the now-defunct Starke Police Department.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said no crimes were committed, but it did confirm what we first told you a year ago: That there were more than 2,500 pieces of missing evidence between 2010 and 2021.

FDLE blamed a “high rate of turnover” in the department and “insufficient training.”

In March, Action News Jax obtained a 104-page memo that detailed the conditions at the Starke Police Department.

This included bags of sealed evidence not secured in evidence lockers, loose ammo in boxes, bullets in the back of police cruisers, and uniforms that were just thrown into a room.

After it was disbanded, the Starke Police Department was taken over by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

