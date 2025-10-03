Orange Park business owners voice opposition to Wells/Blanding intersection redesign

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Business owners on Wells Road in Orange Park are taking issue with an ongoing remodel of the intersection of Wells Road and Blanding Boulevard.

Even some local state lawmakers have joined the fight.

Christopher Jackson owns The Carpet Man on Wells Road, but lately, a lot of his time has been spent fighting this redesign of the Wells and Blanding Boulevard Intersection.

“I don’t think they know how dangerous this intersection is,” said Jackson.

His main concern is the planned crosswalk, which he argued will offer little protection for pedestrians crossing an already dangerous intersection.

“I’m not gonna put my kids and grandkids out in the middle of that intersection now, let alone with a crosswalk with a three-inch curb and some yellow paint on it,” said Jackson.

Hearing the concerns of Jackson and other business owners, State Senator Jennifer Bradley (R-Fleming Island) and State Representatives Sam Garrison (R-Fleming Island) and Judson Sapp (R-Palatka) sent a letter to FDOT Secretary Jared Purdue back in August.

In it, they called for further traffic studies and consideration of an alternative proposal, citing concerns that businesses on the West end of Wells could see their bottom lines impacted.

“It will greatly alter access to local businesses, particularly contractor supply businesses whose suppliers and customers drive large commercial vehicles or pull trailers. The proposed changes will restrict access to Wells Road from Blanding Boulevard and, it appears, will result in commercial vehicles making U-turns on busy Blanding Boulevard or travelling on small residential roads to access these businesses. This seems inherently problematic and dangerous,” the lawmakers wrote.

The new traffic design would prevent cars from directly crossing Blanding while headed west on Wells.

Instead, they would have to drive North on Blanding and make a U-turn.

“What are my customers gonna do? ABC Supply is ten times as big as I am, Jake. It’s not gonna happen,” said Jackson.

In response to the lawmakers’ letter, FDOT defended the redesign, claiming it will cut travel times at the intersection by 50 percent.

“The savings of 5,100 hours per day reduces the annual delay cost by $33,150,000/year, and over a 20-year lifecycle, the savings will exceed $663,000,000,” wrote FDOT District 2 Government Liaison Ed Seifert.

In a statement sent to Action News Jax, FDOT highlighted an open house held in late July where community input was gathered.

“Mr. Jackson attended the open house and offered his perspective on the roadway design. Following the open house Department Officials continue to correspond with Mr. Jackson to answer questions and address his comments,” said an FDOT spokesperson.

But Jackson said he feels as though his voice and his neighbor’s voices have fallen on deaf ears.

“I pay millions and millions and millions. Want me to keep going? And millions of tax dollars. And this is what it gets? Great. Hey, look. Don’t go in the middle of that intersection,” said Jackson.

According to FDOT, the intersection redesign is expected to be completed in late 2026.

