St. Johns County photo contest offers $300 grand prize | How to enter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Historic Coast Culture and the St. Johns Cultural Council are accepting entries for their America 250 Photo Contest, with one month remaining before the July 8 deadline.

The contest invites residents and visitors to share favorite St. Johns County moments on Instagram for a chance to win cash prizes in one of three categories: Historic Places; Cultural Traditions & Community Expression; and Landscapes & Natural Treasures.

Each category winner receives $150, and one overall grand prize winner will receive $300.

To enter, participants must post a photo or video taken in St. Johns County to Instagram, use the hashtag #HistoricCoastPhoto and follow @HistoricCoastCulture. Previously taken photos are eligible as long as they are submitted as a new Instagram post.

Full contest details and rules are available at https://bit.ly/StAugPhotoContest2026

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