Woman facing homicide, DUI charges in fatal Glynn County crash

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County police arrested a 57-year-old woman for a fatal crash that occurred Nov. 1, 2025. Police announced Wednesday, more than eight months after the wreck, that Deborah Frances Neal, is charged with driving under the influence and 1st degree homicide by a vehicle.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads. Neal was driving a Buick Encore. The other vehicle, an Infiniti G37, contained three occupants all of whom sustained series injuries, police said.

One of the occupants later died after being flown by helicopter to the hospital. “Officers developed evidence indicating the driver may have been impaired by alcohol at the time of the crash,” Glynn County police stated in a social media post Wednesday. “As a result of this investigation and with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol, and GBI Crime Lab it was determined that the driver of one of the vehicles blood alcohol content was above the legal limit of .08%.”

Neal was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on Tuesday.

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