Putnam County woman arrested after emaciated horses removed from rural Hollister property

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Cheyenne Baldwin, 29, was arrested on Tuesday in Hollister for three counts of cruelty toward animals after three horses were removed from her rural property. One of the horses, Alex, was later euthanized due to distress. Baldwin was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident where a neighbor alerted authorities to the poor condition of Alex, an 8-year-old bay mare, in late June. Because of the Alex’s emaciated condition, the neighbor offered to buy the horse for $1,800 so it could be treated, according to Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Baldwin declined the offer, the sheriff’s office said.

Agriculture Deputy Mullins contacted Baldwin regarding Alex’s condition. Baldwin told Mullins that Alex was a “hard keeper” and was having difficulty eating. Mullins took photos of Alex and sent a search warrant affidavit to the state attorney’s office to request removal of the horses.

A search warrant was approved on July 8, leading multiple deputies to the property to evaluate and remove three horses, including Alex. All three horses exhibited levels of emaciation ranging from moderate to severe, the sheriff’s office said.

The animals were taken to a horse rescue for veterinary care and rehabilitation. Alex fell into distress on July 13 and a decision was made by the veterinarian, caregivers and Deputy Mullins to humanely euthanize the mare, the sheriff’s office said.

Veterinarian findings indicated all three horses required hoof care from a qualified farrier to correct issues and an equine dentist to address their teeth. Additionally, two of the horses suffered from “rain rot,” a condition preventable through regular grooming, keeping the horses dry, using fly spray to prevent insect bites and maintaining overall health.

The other two horses removed from the property, Sanji and June Bug, are continuing their rehabilitation and care at the rescue. They are expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.

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