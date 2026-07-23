‘Negative energy’: Neighbor upset after shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and two people are injured in a shooting after what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office called a domestic dispute involving a couple.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at 1:49 am at McQuade Street and McDuff Avenue on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Five people were involved in this incident. Four people were shot, including the shooter. Of the four people shot, two are dead, including the shooter. The other two are in the hospital. Everyone involved was in their 20s.

JSO said the couple was living in a PadSplit house and got into an argument.

Police say the boyfriend pulled out a gun and 3 roommates, two men and one woman, ended up shot. JSO said one of the male roommates died.

JSO said it appears one of the roommates tried to diffuse the situation when the boyfriend fired that gun.

The girlfriend involved in the argument is the only person who walked away uninjured.

As for the shooter, he was found dead of an apparent suicide by gun by police at West Beaver and Edward streets a short distance away.

JSO: Two dead, two wounded in shooting after domestic incident at Jacksonville rooming house

Devonte Cook rents a room in that house. He heard the gunshots coming back from a store run.

We caught his reaction on camera when he learned the exact details of what happened.

“Damn! Excuse me,” Cook said. “I heard about four or five shots and then when I got here, the police were pulling up.”

Mark Amos also rents a room on that property and was awoken by the shots.

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“Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, 5 pops,” Amos said, describing the bullets.

“Dems is good people in there. All of us know each other, we’ve been there since December. The new people, we don’t know. They just got here,” Cook said.

“I don’t like this type of stuff right here that’s like bringing negative energy. We’ve been doing good around here,” Cook added.

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JSO said the shooting started off as a domestic incident. It’s unclear if this was part of a larger pattern of domestic violence between them.

The two men we interviewed did not know their roommates that well, so they were unable to provide us with exact names of the suspect or victims.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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