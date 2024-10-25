FEMA opening Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Ware County

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — FEMA will have a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center open in Ware County through Nov. 2.

The center gives people another way to learn about the types of assistance available, get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications, and learn about the appeals process.

The center will be open at the Courthouse Annex on Oak Street in Waycross at the following times:

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m

