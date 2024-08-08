FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach is getting its only skatepark upgraded after 15 years. It’s all because of a 19-year skater who competed in this summer’s Olympics in Paris. City leaders will welcome back that Olympian with a homecoming parade in her honor.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Poe Pinson competed in Women’s Street Skateboarding, at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She finished in fifth place and was the first northeast Florida athlete ever to qualify for the summer Olympics in skateboarding.

Her skateboarding journey all started at the park in Fernandina Beach. The president of Friends of Fernandina Skatepark, Waldemar Borrero, said he knew Pinson would make history for her city.

“If we made her this small skatepark, imagine what we can do with a bigger skatepark,” Borrero said.

Poe Pinson Fernandina Beach skatepark gets upgraded and named after Olympic skateboarder Poe Pinson. (WJAX)

Mayor Bradley Bean agreed with Borrero and allocated $58,000 to upgrade the skatepark.

“To refurbish all the existing equipment. We want to make sure this stays great for future generations to skate on,” Mayor Been said. “We are talking with the commission about how we can improve and expand this skatepark. That’s two things we need to get done, and let’s name the whole thing after Poe.”

RELATED: ‘Long overdue:’ Artist Walk Skatepark officially opens in Jacksonville’s Riverside

One dad said Poe is paving the way for other young skaters like his two boys. “She gave me the pair of shoes that I have on my feet right now,” young skater Quinn Johnston said

“She is just a really awesome person,” young skater Holden Johnston said.

Poe will be returning home from Paris next week.

The city will hold a parade in honor of Poe on Aug. 16.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.