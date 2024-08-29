Festival dedicated to pickleball coming to Jacksonville’s Eastside in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pickleball festival is coming to Jacksonville’s Eastside in November.

Toon Town Pickleball will host the Pickleroo festival on Saturday, Nov. 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Click here to learn more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.