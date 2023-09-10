FHP investigates crash that leaves two people dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Jeep Cherokee Laredo was traveling northbound on the I-95 exit ramp towards Emerson Street.

At around 1:45 a.m. the car crossed the outside shoulder of the exit ramp where it overturned into the tree line.

Read: Pedestrian dies after getting hit by car, driver leaves the scene

The two of the passengers, ages 24 and 25, were pronounced dead on scene.

Read: Man shot in the torso while riding his scooter, JSO says

Another passenger, age 19, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing according to FHP.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man shot multiple times inside his car while driving, JSO says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.