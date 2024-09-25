Missing Putnam County man’s family issues $6,000 reward for his return

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County man disappeared more than two weeks ago and now, Chad Mullen’s family has put out a reward for information on his whereabouts.

His daughter Holli Mullen told Action News Jax she was the last person to talk to him on September 9. She said he is a very involved father and this is not like him.

“His birthday was this Sunday the 22nd and we were supposed to go out for his brother’s wedding in El Paso. He wouldn’t disappear, at least not right now. He wouldn’t do that and not call me,” Holli Mullen said.

Chad Mullen disappeared right before his 53rd birthday.

His family reported him missing after a week of no contact on September 15. They are offering a $6,000 reward to anyone with information that will bring Chad home.

“I pray to God that he is OK, that nothing sinister did happen. I pray that he is safe,” Holli Mullen said.

Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Chad Mullen’s phone last pinged on September 10 near Stormy’s Stables, a horse rental shop in San Mateo. The sheriff’s office provided Action News Jax with a statement confirming Chad Mullen ran this business with Caylen Deller.

Putnam County deputies issued a search warrant on the property on Friday, September 20.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s told Action News Jax in part:

“Detectives searched the property. Neither Mullen nor his cellphone were found at that location.”

However, deputies said Deller was arrested this week on a warrant from charges dating back to February. Deller is charged with grand theft of a commercial farm animal and deputies said the 30-year-old avoided several attempts by deputies to make contact with her.

Deputies add that arrest is unrelated to the investigation into Mullen’s disappearance, and they have not identified her as a suspect in Chad Mullen’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on Mullen’s whereabouts is urged to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

