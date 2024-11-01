Latest news in Chad Mullen homicide case

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said they have several people of interest now in the Chad Mullen homicide case.

Among them is Caylen Deller, who is reported to be Chad’s on-and-off girlfriend and the last person to see Mullen before he disappeared last month.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir has been following this case and several residents told her this story has the community rattled. Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said this investigation has captured the attention of so many people in and out of Florida. Captain Chris Stallings said the case remains fluid, however it is moving forward.

“This case is very active. The update right now is everything is still pending. We still have several people we’re looking to interview,” said Captain Stallings, Putnam County Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Friends and family of Chad Mullen said they are waiting for answers and the arrests of those who are responsible for his death. Mullens’s body was found in a shallow grave Monday evening in St. Johns. Officers ruled his death as a homicide.

Officers believe multiple people may have been involved. Stallings adds investigators have made arrangements to speak with some of those people.

Stallings said ex-girlfriend Caylen Deller has been in court this week but for unrelated charges. He said the sheriff’s office is still trying to get a hold of her for an interview about the Chad Mullen murder because she was the last person to see him alive. Also, the last time his phone pinged was on her property.

Caylen has told Action News Jax the last time she saw Mullen was September 9th. She also said he left with another woman.

“We reached out to Ms. Caylen very early on and we’d still like to talk to Ms. Caylen. When the investigation was first initiated, she did say she was willing to help and do what she could,” said Captain Stallings.

Officers stress this is an active investigation with many moving parts. They ask for everyone to stay patient and alert.

As Action News Jax has reported before, family and friends said finding Chad Mullen’s body was only possible by help from the community. Captain Stallings said he asks everyone to keep providing information and tips.

