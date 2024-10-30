‘Nobody deserves this’ as family of Chad Mullen speaks out

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a Putnam County man who had been missing since early September said they are devastated by the news that his body was just found buried in a shallow grave in rural St. Johns.

Chad Mullen was reported missing in Putnam County almost two months ago and authorities found his body late Monday in Hastings. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir this case was ruled as a homicide.

The six-week-long search ended after officers received a tip that a body was buried on Federal Point Road in Hastings.

Chad’s daughter, Holli Mullen said she is heartbroken, and this was not the outcome she and the whole community wanted. She said the family is hopeful they will learn who is responsible for Chad’s death and get justice for him. However, she says her family members are confident they will get the closure they need.

“We are not going to stop until we get justice. We are not going to give up on this case. Nobody deserves this, especially him,” said Holli.

The site where Chad’s body was found on Federal Point Road is 20 minutes from Stormy Stables, the location in San Mateo where Chad’s phone last pinged.

Holli added she is thankful the whole community stepped in to help find her father.

“So many people loved my father, he was so loved.”

A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said investigators are gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

She told Action News Jax that Caylen Deller, Mullen’s longtime who owns Stormy Stables, is a person of interest in the case and investigators want to interview her. So far, the spokesperson said the agency has not heard back from her. In the meantime, the family of Chad Mullen asks everyone to remember Chad as a happy, loving father and friend.

They add the discovery of Mullen’s body was only possible with the help of the community and they ask people to continue following this story and to share vital information with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

