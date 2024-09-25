Longtime Jacksonville radio DJ Arthur Crofton dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local DJ who has been on the Northeast Florida radio airwaves for more than 30 years has died.

Easy listening station 96.1 WEJZ announced the death of Arthur Crofton on its Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

Crofton, known for his mellow English accent, was on the station in the mornings, along with co-host Yvonne Velazquez.

WEJZ said the following about the passing of Crofton:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that Arthur Crofton has passed away. To say that he will be missed is a huge understatement. Arthur has been hosting mornings on WEJZ for over 30 years. He entertained and informed millions of North Floridians and he loved every minute of it. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

