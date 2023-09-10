Pedestrian dies after getting hit by car, driver leaves the scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a dark blue four-door sedan was driving westbound on King Street as a pedestrian was crossing the road.

The sedan struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

The driver did not call 911 or call for help.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is the 134th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

JSO asks that anyone with information on this incident call 904-630-0500 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

